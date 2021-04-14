Weekend curfew times eased

Weekend curfew times easedWednesday, April 14, 2021
The measure restricting movement in an effort to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus which expired yesterday will continue for another three weekends ending May 4, but with some ease.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in the House of Representatives yesterday as he revealed that the three consecutive weekends of lockdowns, during which movement was restricted from midday on Saturday through to 5:00 am Monday, were largely successful.
The prime minister said starting April 17, the weekend curfews, during which no movement will be allowed, will begin at 4:00 pm Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Sundays, both ending at 5:00 am the following day.
All other measures and orders remain in place until May 4, except for an adjustment to the number of people who can worship together, moving from 12 to 30, effective today.
He also indicated that it is not intended to extend the UK travel ban when it expires on April 30.
