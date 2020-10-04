Welcome back! Virgin Atlantic resumes flights to Jamaica

Welcome back! Virgin Atlantic resumes flights to JamaicaSunday, October 04, 2020
|
Virgin Atlantic has resumed flights to Jamaica after a hiatus due to its borders being closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this year.
Virgin Atlantic flight ‘VS 165’ from London, England, carried some 192 passengers and 10 crew members to the Sangster International Airport in St James, on Friday.
During a press briefing at the Sangster International Airport, Airport Manager of Virgin Atlantic in Jamaica, Eaton Hubbard, told journalists that the airline was elated to return the island, as it is an important destination to the company.
Hubbard also informed that the airline plans to send flights to the island twice weekly, a number which should increase to three times with the start of the upcoming winter tourist season.
He added that Virgin Atlantic has put in place several protocols to protect its passengers and staff from contracting COVID-19.
Jamaica’s borders were closed to incoming passengers in March of this year to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and was reopened in June.
