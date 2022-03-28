Welcome prince

Prince William has a hearty handshake for Jill Stewart, as her husband Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, looks on approvingly at last week's State Banquet at King's House in St Andrew.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login