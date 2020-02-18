‘We’ll chart our own path’: Top Brexit negotiator delivers stern warning to EU

‘We’ll chart our own path’: Top Brexit negotiator delivers stern warning to EUTuesday, February 18, 2020
Ahead of the United Kingdom’s (UK) trade
negotiations with the European Union (EU) in March, Prime Minister Boris
Johnson’s chief Brexit consultant, David Frost, has set out the country’s
stance on its exit from the continental bloc.
During a speech at the Université libre de Bruxelles in Belgium on Sunday, Frost warned that the UK will reject any co-opted efforts towards EU supervision—noting that the point of Brexit was for full independence.
“It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us – to claim the right that every other non-EU country in the world has. So, to think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing,” Frost declared.
As France hints at a ‘bitter battle’ to come, Frost contended that the talks are not “a simple negotiating position which might move under pressure – it is the point of the whole project”.
Ultimately, Britain eyes a Canada-type free trade agreement with the EU, however, Frost argued, if the ‘ideal’ negotiation cannot be achieved, then Britain will trade on the basic international terms it currently follows with Australia.
Frost hinted that the UK will set out more details of its vision for the future relationship with the EU in the coming days.
Frost echoed his government’s resolve to not extend Britain’s transition period beyond the end of this year.
The UK’s transition period runs until 31 December 2020, during which time the country will continue to follow EU rules – including freedom of movement.
The transitionary period is intended to allow time for the UK and the EU to agree on a post-Brexit trade arrangement.
