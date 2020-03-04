WE’LL RECOVER: Barcelona boss confident team can take La Liga title

WE’LL RECOVER: Barcelona boss confident team can take La Liga titleWednesday, March 04, 2020
|
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is expressing confidence that his team will be able to clinch the Spanish league title despite his team trailing Real Madrid and not being as dominant of recent.
Coach Quique Setien commented on the La Liga rivalry between his team and Madrid, insisting that there were “many turns” still left in the La Liga title race after Barcelona gave up the top spot with Sunday’s Clasico loss to Real Madrid.
“Last week, we were two points up. Now, they are one up. There is much left and this [title race] can take many turns. It’s a tough defeat because these games affect you when you lose them, obviously, but we have the ability to recover. There are positive things to rescue and we will analyse what we have not done well,” Setien said.
Real Madrid climbs back to the top of the table with 56 points and Barca is now second with 55. The league ends in May.
