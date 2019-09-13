Wes Morgan not in agreement with his pace ranking on FIFA 20

Wes Morgan not in agreement with his pace ranking on FIFA 20Friday, September 13, 2019
|
Jamaican international and Leicester City’s Wes Morgan has taken to social media to air his concerns about a dip in his pace according to the EA Sports rankings connected to it’s video game, FIFA 20.
Morgan who won the English Premier League saw an overall stat of 75. However, his pace numbers dipped from 30 to 29 which had the big defender calling out EA for what he perceives as a low score.
If his reaching out to EA did not work, Leicester City took to social media to also prove the rating was a bit low with a video suggesting that the Jamaican International could match Sprint legend Usain Bolt in a race.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy