Wes Morgan not in agreement with his pace ranking on FIFA 20

Jamaican international and Leicester City’s Wes Morgan has taken to social media to air his concerns about a dip in his pace according to the EA Sports rankings connected to it’s video game, FIFA 20.

Morgan who won the English Premier League saw an overall stat of 75. However, his pace numbers dipped from 30 to 29 which had the big defender calling out EA for what he perceives as a low score.

— Wes Morgan (@Wes5L1nk) @EASPORTSFIFA taking the absolute p*ss with these stats!??? ? pic.twitter.com/3cgzP3Nb3DSeptember 12, 2019

If his reaching out to EA did not work, Leicester City took to social media to also prove the rating was a bit low with a video suggesting that the Jamaican International could match Sprint legend Usain Bolt in a race.