West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy details his experience with racism playing cricket in India

West Indian cricketer Daren Sammy details his experience with racism playing cricket in IndiaMonday, July 06, 2020
|
Famed West Indian Cricketer, Daren Sammy has revealed he used to be called “kalu” by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates in the IPL. The term “kalu” is a derogatory racist slur in India.
But when Sammy was playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014, and was being called “kalu”, he had no idea what it meant. In fact, he explained in a video on his Instagram that he had gotten to the point where he accepted it as his name.
“I must admit, at the time in which I was being called that, I actually did not know what it means, I thought it meant “strong stallion” or whatever it is and I saw no problems with it because I was ignorant.
But every time I was called it, there was always laughter in the moment so, me being a team man I thought, ‘hey teammates are happy, it must be something funny,” he said.
Sammy said he only just recently learnt of the true meaning of the term while watching a show on Netflix released shortly after the killing of George Floyd , and heard comedian Hasan Minhaj describe the term “kalu,”
“I instantly got very angry about it, knowing now what that word meant,” he said.
Adding that he will be reaching out to the people who used the term when referring to him.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy