West Indies legend, Sir Everton Weekes mourned by cricket world

West Indies legend, Sir Everton Weekes mourned by cricket worldThursday, July 02, 2020
|
Former West Indies cricketer Sir Everton
Weekes passed away at the age of 95 yesterday, July 1.
Weekes was the last surviving member of the “Three Ws” who brought West Indies cricket to the fore in the 1950s. The other two, Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, passed away in 1967 and 2006 respectively.
Weekes will be buried next to Worrell and Walcott who are interred at the Three Ws Stadium at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.
Cricket West Indies, sport’s governing body in the region, shared on Twitter, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.”
Weekes made his Test debut in 1948 and retired a decade later.
He remains the only man to have made centuries in five consecutive Test innings.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy