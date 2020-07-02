West Indies legend, Sir Everton Weekes mourned by cricket world

Former West Indies cricketer Sir Everton

Weekes passed away at the age of 95 yesterday, July 1.

Weekes was the last surviving member of the “Three Ws” who brought West Indies cricket to the fore in the 1950s. The other two, Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, passed away in 1967 and 2006 respectively.

Weekes will be buried next to Worrell and Walcott who are interred at the Three Ws Stadium at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

Cricket West Indies, sport’s governing body in the region, shared on Twitter, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.”

Weekes made his Test debut in 1948 and retired a decade later.

He remains the only man to have made centuries in five consecutive Test innings.