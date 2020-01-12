West Indies sweep Ireland

West

Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets with 64 balls left under the Duckworth

Lewis Method at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada to secure

a sweep of their three-match One Day International series.

Sent in to bat, Ireland made 203 from 49.1 overs with West Indies, needing 197 to win from 43 overs after the score adjusted because of rain delays, making 199 for five from 36.2 overs.

West Indies won the previous two matches in Barbados and they completed a 3-0 win.

West Indies’ victory was spearheaded by opener Evin Lewis, who made 102 from 97 balls with six fours and five sixes.

Nicholas Pooran, who made 43 from 44 balls with five fours and one six and Brandon King, who got 38 from 43 balls with four fours and one six supported Lewis.

Earlier when Ireland batted Andrew Balbirnie helped them to a respectable total, as he made 71 from 93 balls with six fours and two sixes.

West Indies’ right-arm spinner Hayden Walsh captured four wickets for 36 runs from 10 overs and Oshane Thomas three for 41 from 9.1 overs.