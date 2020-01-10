West Indies win ODI series against Ireland

West Indies defeated Ireland by one wicket with a ball to

spare at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, to win their three-match One

Day International series, after a taking a 2-0 lead.

Ireland batted first after winning the toss and made a formidable score of 237 for nine off their allotment of 50 overs, with West Indies responding with 242 for nine from 49.5 overs.

In Ireland’s innings, Paul Stirling top-scored with 63 from 79 balls with seven fours and one six and he got assistance from Simranjit Singh, Kevin O’Brien and William Porterfield. Singh made 34 runs from 50 balls with three fours; O’Brien 31 from 26 balls with four fours and a six; and Porterfield 29 from 46 balls with four fours. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph captured four wickets for 32 runs from his 10 overs that included one maiden with Sheldon Cottrell picking up three for 51 from 10.

West Indies, in the response, were carried to victory by a middle and lower order revival after a poor start to the innings. Nicholas Poran, batting at five, top-scored with 52 runs from 44 balls with six fours. Hayden Walsh batting at nine, made 46 from 67 balls with three fours. Captain Kieron Pollard, who came to the crease at six, made 40 from 32 balls with two fours and four sixes.

For Ireland, Singh took three wickets for 48 runs from 10 overs with one maiden. West Indies won the first match at the same venue on Tuesday.