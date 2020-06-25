West Kingston under surveillance following spike in COVID-19 cases

West Kingston under surveillance following spike in COVID-19 casesThursday, June 25, 2020
|
West
Kingston is currently being monitored by The Southeast Regional Health
Authority (SERHA) after five COVID-19 cases were reported in the area.
The five cases are said to be contacts of a confirmed case that recently returned to Jamaica from the United States.
SERHA began surveillance activity in the community on Wednesday (June 25) with some 100 health staff, including nurses, public health inspectors, public health nurses and community health aides, deployed to conduct house to house visits and assess the residents for respiratory symptoms.
Residents with symptoms and those who the health team deem to be at high risk will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine orders served.
Personnel from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department are also conducting health education sessions in the community.
