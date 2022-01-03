West St Andrew Kiwanis Club kept busy spreading holiday joy to young and old

THE Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA) was in full swing over the Christmas holidays, hosting a number of treats reflective of the spirit of giving synonymous with the Yuletide season and to spread Christmas cheer to young and old.

The 42-year-old volunteer group, whose mission is to serve the children of the world, lit up with excitement the faces of the approximately 20 children at the Salvation Army-run Nest Children's Home at 57 Mannings Hill Road in Kingston.

The children, aged five to 16, were treated to ice cream, toys and other gifts, some of which were also contributed by the KCWSA-aligned St Richards Primary School Builders Club.

Over at Laura's Basic School at 61b Baldwin Crescent in Kingston 20, oodles of the creamy, ice-cold confection brought the Christmas spirit alive among the little ones, courtesy of a partnership between West St Andrew Club and volunteer group, Fusion Optimist.

At Christmas time, hospitalised children may not be excitedly bouncing off the walls in doing all the Christmas activities healthy children engage in. However, children at Bustamante Hospital for Children were not left out.

They were feted with toys and books to mark the season, thanks to a joint effort by the Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew, the Auditor General's Department, Fusion Optimist and the Ardenne Preparatory School Builders Club.

The Kiwanis Club's community services arm also kicked into action over the holidays, bringing joy to over 80 seniors in the Red Hills area with the hosting of the charity group's annual Christmas dinner for the Red Hills Golden-agers Citizens' Association. In light of COVID-19 social distancing realities, the dinners were distributed to many of the seniors in their homes.

Club President Paula Smith was happy with this year's execution of Christmas-related projects, saying: “I am delighted that despite the challenges with COVID-19, my hard-working team was able to brighten up the faces of these precious children who are also affected by the pandemic in different ways.

“These initiatives were not only about giving presents and having fun, but a gesture to inspire hope in our children. We wanted to remind them that there is still a lot to celebrate and be thankful for,” she said.