Western Jamaica coronavirus quarantine facility identified

Minister of Health and Wellness, has identified a quarantine facility in western Jamaica in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that is affecting countries worldwide.

Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the annoucement on Tuesday (February 18) during a tour of St Joseph’s Hospital in Kingston, the first quarantine facility identified.

Tufton said the government is also looking at other facilities elsewhere.

He explained that a quarantine facility is used to hold and monitor people who have been exposed to the disease and have not shown any signs. While an isolation facility is used to house persons who have shown elevated symptoms or temperature, having been exposed to the disease.