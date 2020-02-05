Western Jamaica to benefit from successful JAMPRO & GSS incubator

Western Jamaica to benefit from successful JAMPRO & GSS incubatorWednesday, February 05, 2020
|
The Jamaica Promotions Corporation
(JAMPRO), in partnership with the Global Services Sector (GSS), has led to the
successful establishment of an incubator concept, to kick-start business
operations in Montego Bay, St. James.
President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry pointed out that eight firms have emerged from the concept being employed in the Second City, and have all since moved into their own long-term office space and indicated that some 2,000 persons have been employed in the process.
“So, we have an incubator in Montego Bay that has been very successful,” she explained.
Henry further outlined that JAMPRO is currently in the process of establishing a similar concept in Kingston that will further help to reduce the barriers to entry within the sector.
“The incubator in Kingston will help to drive growth to create opportunities for new companies [and] new entrants, because we continue to push for Jamaican entrepreneurs to see this as an opportunity for them to invest and participate within the GSS sector,” she said.
“So, that incubator will provide everything in terms of the support for the equipment, the furniture, pretty much everything except the capital,” she pointed out.
JAMPRO, through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan support of US$15 million, is spearheading the five-year Skills Development for Global Services Project.
The initiative is focused on upskilling and preparing persons working in GSS for higher-end jobs in areas such as information technology-enabled services (ITES), knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), and legal process outsourcing (LPO).
“JAMPRO is also working with the sector to design a new value proposition for Jamaica. It is critical as we grow up the value chain, because we are known as the customer service hub, so that new value proposition will also help in marketing, and attract enough new investments in Jamaica,” Henry said.
