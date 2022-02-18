Western Parks and Markets shows love on Environment Day

MONTEGO BAY, St James — While others were busy professing love for their partners on Valentine's Day, three teams from the Western Parks and Markets (WPM), the regional arm of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), took their garbage collection efforts to the streets of St James in observance of For the Love of Environment Day.

“We know lovers celebrate that day, but we at WPM pay special attention to the environment on February 14. We have been pushing plastic bottle separation in communities and what we realised is that pedestrians will litter the roadways with these same types of waste,” WPM's Customer Relations Officer Sharnon Williams told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

She continued, “So, we had our teams out in the Rose Hall, Bogue and Porto Bello areas picking up the garbage on the roadway, but at the same time separating the plastic bottles to be sent to Recycling Partners of Jamaica and not the Retirement disposal site.”

Williams pointed out that with the disposal site being home to many dump fires, WPM is ramping up its effort to “divert the plastic bottles from Retirement as much as possible.”

“Once plastic bottles get to the Retirement disposal site, anything is possible. For instance, in the case of spontaneous combustion, the toxic fumes from the plastic bottles will affect residents residing near the facility,” she explained.

Some 50 bags of garbage were collected along these main thoroughfares during Monday's project, the customer relations officer told the Observer. Of that tally, she revealed, 23 bags “were solely plastic bottles.”

This is a major cause for concern, Williams admitted.

“We know that plastic bottles take forever to break down unlike your banana peel and yam skin, so it is really disheartening to see so many of them improperly disposed of in the environment. We know that it takes time for people to learn, so we are just trying to sensitise and educate,” she said.

“A lot of us do not like to bring garbage with us. However, hold your waste until you find the appropriate area to put it in. It doesn't look good for garbage to be all over the place. With [Montego Bay] being a resort area, it doesn't look good for tourists to be taking a walk along a roadway filled with so much garbage and plastic bottles. And it's not just for visitors, but for our health as well. It is not good to have [food] boxes thrown all over the roadway,” Williams appealed.

In the meantime, the consumer relations officer noted the solid waste team is urging residents of St James to play their part in keeping the environment clean of plastic waste.

“WPM wants to encourage residents to not only have a bin at their gates, but to ensure that their garbage is properly bagged and placed in the bin until the garbage truck arrives. Don't just take it from your house and add it to illegal dumpsites,” she pleaded.

Williams continued, “There are a lot of those in the western region and we want to eliminate those. We will be doing major projects to eradicate those while beautifying those areas.”

“We partnered with the Recycling Partners of Jamaica and to make it easier for them, we asked them to put garbage cages in communities. So, there is one central area for residents to bring their bottles to deposit there and we will come in to remove them. Householders who are actively separating their plastic bottles can always contact us or the Recycling Partners of Jamaica and we will have a truck solely for plastic bottles come in to pick them up,” she told the Observer.