Westmoreland, come get your shots!

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Saying heavy afternoon showers may have helped slow the stream of people who turned out to get their vaccination shots in this parish over the weekend, medical officer for health Dr Marcia Graham is hoping the numbers will pick up again today.

She was unable to provide specific numbers but told the Jamaica Observer the 9:00 am to 10:00 am slots were almost fully booked on the weekend, and there were also some people who came in without appointments. That changed later in the day, though. “By early afternoon things slowed down [during the rain],” said Dr Graham. “We are encouraging persons to come out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”

The parish's six locations for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination blitz are health centres in Whitehouse, Negril, Grange Hill, Darliston, Savanna-la-Mar and Georges Plain.

Westmoreland was one of the parishes that experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks. The surge resulted in the Government tightening COVID-19 restrictions on July 26.

In an effort to get jabs in as many arms possible ahead of the blitz, Dr Graham and her team went into the communities to get the message out about the importance of being vaccinated and getting tested. They partnered with Savanna-la-Mar Baptist Church for initiatives in Three Miles River, downtown Savanna-la-Mar and the Savanna-la-Mar health centre.

“We are managing multiple things. We are managing the outbreak, we are managing vaccination sites, and we [did] outreach,” said Dr Graham.

She said more than 150 people were tested and the results are now coming in. She is asking residents for their patience as the medical team analyses the information.