Westmoreland man charged over viral COVID-19 voice note

Westmoreland man charged over viral COVID-19 voice noteMonday, March 30, 2020
|
A man, who was being sought by the Westmoreland police over a viral voice note spreading fake regarding the coronavirus, has turned in himself.
Detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station have since charged the man— 37-year-old Zavian Patterson—with creating public mischief.
Investigations have revealed that Patterson was the mastermind of a viral voice note falsely purporting a shutdown of Westmoreland due to the virus.
The police are reminding members of the public to be responsible and not create or share false information which can cause unnecessary panic and anxiety in the public domain.
