Westmoreland Municipal Corporation implements measures to fight coronavirus

Westmoreland Municipal Corporation implements measures to fight coronavirusWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Bertel Moore, says the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation is taking all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the parish.
Councillor Moore pointed out that the municipality has employed additional staff members at the parish’s infirmary to ensure that proper sanitisation is done at the facility more frequently.
“We [also] have 24-hour workers there doing [sanitization], so every hour, every two hours, they mop the floor and sanitise,” Mayor Moore said.
“Also, no visitors are able to go to the infirmary. We have placed notices outside at the gate, and we have stepped up security there as well… 24 hours per day,” he added.
Councillor Moore said the municipality has frequent meetings with the parish’s health department to “ensure that we are brought up to date about what is happening”.
