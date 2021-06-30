Westmoreland natives excel at teachers' college

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Up to primary school, Renae Reid had a hard time reading. Once, a teacher told her she would never amount to anything. Edward Waite, on the other hand, had an easier time. It was clear, from an early age, that he was destined for greatness.

Fast-forward a few years, the two have done Westmoreland — the parish of their birth — proud, copping an impressive list of awards as they completed their journey at Church Teachers' College in Mandeville, Manchester. They graduated yesterday, with Reid taking five awards and Waite two.

Reid, who is from Burnt Savannah, took home the Freedom College Award along with awards for effective teaching strategies, leadership and innovation, as well as an award for doing a double major in mathematics. Meanwhile Waite, who is from Peggy Barry in Grange Hill, copped Jamaica Teachers' Association awards at both the national and parish levels.

Reid graduated with first class honours and was also selected as class valedictorian. This came as a surprise to her, as it had not been one of her many personal goals.

“I believe God wanted to prove a point. I couldn't read well all my kindergarten and primary life,” the 22-year-old aspiring teacher and youth parliamentarian revealed. “I was told by a teacher that I'd never be anyone, neither would I succeed.”

That, she said, was added motivation for her to push herself to excel. She lives by the motto, “Relentless determination overcomes life's greatest challenges.”

Her mother, Andrea Reid, still recalls the many extra lessons she relied on to get her daughter on par with her peers.

“Renae could not read and that's why mi feel so much joy and mi feel so proud of her,” she shared.

She was reduced to tears of joy, she said, when she heard that her daughter was named valedictorian. Through her tears she took the time to thank God, she said, adding that the moment was “joy unrepeatable”.

Overwhelming joy was also the main emotion experienced by Waite's mother, Sandra Lawrence, who was equally proud of her son.

“Thank God… you have allowed me to live to see my child finish college!” she exclaimed.

Waite read for a Bachelor of Education in Social Studies, with a science minor.

“Frankly speaking, I feel like a rising star, ready to take on the educational world,” the aspiring teacher told the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to academic excellence, he has also proven himself to be a leader.

Among the roles he has held are: I Believe Initiative ambassador, president of Peggy Barry's Youth Club, youth parliamentarian, students' council president, and regional coordinator for Jamaica Union of Tertiary Students (JUTS). He is motivated, he said, by retired neurosurgeon and politician Ben Carson.

“He motivates me because of his unstinting devotion to excellence,” explained Waite.

For Reid, motivation comes from her sister Dr Rhonda Reid-Lawrence. There is admiration on both sides. Dr Reid-Lawrence said she is extremely proud of her sister because, though they did not come from a wealthy background, they have done well. She admires her younger sister's work ethic, and spoke of her late-night study sessions or catching up on her lessons in-between helping out in their parents' shop.

Both Reid and Waite are grateful for the support they have received from family, their churches, lecturers, and friends.

“To parents and members of Peggy Barry, dream big and never give up,” urged Waite.

On June 29 Church Teachers' College hosted its annual graduation. Reid and Waite were among the students marking this milestone.