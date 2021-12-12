Westmoreland's crime worry

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Dissatisfied with the level of violent crime in this parish, councillors have called for a more permanent solution now that the Government can no longer rely on states of public emergencies (SOEs) as a tool to rein in lawbreakers.

Westmoreland ended 2019 with 89 murders; and while things improved in 2020 when there were 77 killings, there have been 116 so far this year, according to data provided by the police at last Thursday's meeting of the municipal corporation.

Councillor for the Frome Division, Rudolph Uter (Jamaica Labour Party), noted that while he had confidence in the effectiveness of the now-discontinued SOEs, he was of the view that the council could play a more robust role in crime fighting.

“We need to stand up and let our voices be heard. The people of Westmoreland are living in fear. The SOEs made a lot of difference but we need to do something else,” he urged.

Councillor for the Leamington Division, Cebert McFarlane (People's National Party), agreed that another plan was needed and suggested that the parish would benefit from more police officers in each division.

He also raised concern that, according to data presented to the meeting by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in charge of operations in the Westmoreland Police Division, a lot of the crimes in the parish were being committed by youngsters. McFarlane called for the Government to establish more social agencies to get the youth involved in community activities.

“The SDC [Social Development Commission] has been around for a while, but we need more of these kinds of agencies so that we can organise teenagers. I think that this could be an important part of ridding the society of crime,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, Councillor Kevin Murray (Friendship Division, JLP) called for a permanent solution to crime. This was something, he said, that the SOEs had been unable to provide.

Councillor for the Bethel Town Division, Danree Delancy (PNP), agreed with both his peers.

“The SOEs are not permanent or sustainable. I think they have served their purpose, but it is not for continuous use. I heard the prime minister's proposition the other day and I don't think we need to be so drastic, but I do agree that we need legislative changes for gun crimes,” Delancy stated.

Speaking at the ruling JLP's annual party conference on November 28, Prime Minister and party leader Andrew Holness expressed his personal view that anyone found in possession of illegal firearms should be given the death penalty.

In addition to his comments on Holness's stance, Delancy also agreed with McFarlane's call for a revamp of social agencies.

“Councillor McFarlane was telling the council the other day how, at one point, Westmoreland had 30 cricket clubs and now we have none. I think that youth and sports clubs need to be reorganised and some new ones need to be formed,” he added.

In his response to the councillors' comments, Minister of Local Development and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, who was a guest at the meeting, said there is a misconception that SOEs are the Government's only response to crime.

“I cannot let some of these comments go unanswered. This Administration, since 2016, has invested more in the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] than any government in the last 30 years. We have built more police stations and provided cars. We have increased the intelligence capacity of the police force, so all that you are seeing played out is a part of the response of the Government to crime,” he stated.

“Just this week in Parliament, the legislation was amended to extend stiffer penalties to criminals who are incarcerated, who are creating more havoc in the society from prison,” McKenzie added.