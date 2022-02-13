Westmoreland's 'most wanted' killed

BLUEFIELDS, Westmoreland – The police here have confirmed that a man who was sitting atop the wanted list in the parish was killed during an alleged firefight with members of a security forces squad around midday yesterday.

The police said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and thirteen 7.62 rounds during the operation.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Andre Hinds, formerly of the gritty 'Russia' community in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The police are now seeking two of Hinds' cronies who reportedly escaped their dragnet during Saturday's confrontation.

Reports are that about noon, members of the Westmoreland Proactive Investigation Unit were carrying out covert surveillance in a section of Bluefields when they got involved in a gunfight with three men. Hines was shot dead, and the police later identified the two other, both of Westmoreland addresses, as 27-year-old unemployed Devani Bennett, also called Santa, of Auldyr, Bluefields, and 23-year-old unemployed Moses Ramsey, of the Russia community.

The police say Hinds was wanted in connection with multiple murders, shootings, arson and extortion.

police have urged Ramsey and Bennett to turn themselves in by tomorrow.

— Horace Hines