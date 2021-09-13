Westmoreland sees huge jump in kids affected by COVID-19 ...from 10 to 95 in two months

Westmoreland sees huge jump in kids affected by COVID-19 ...from 10 to 95 in two monthsMonday, September 13, 2021
BY KIMBERLEY PEDDIE
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Over the last two months there has been a ninefold increase in the number of children in this parish who have contracted COVID-19, sparking concern among health officials.
“We have 652 active cases and 95 of them are children under the age of 19 years,” the parish's medical officer for health, Dr Marcia Graham told Thursday's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation. At July's meeting, when there were 10 children with COVID-19, she had already raised an alarm. Now the numbers are more than nine times as high.
The children, she said, were being infected by both family members and playmates within the community. She urged parents to have their children, aged 12 and over vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. She also made a general appeal to residents to follow the protocols and interact with everyone they encounter as if they have the disease.
“Over 60 persons died in August; wake up and take responsibility,” she urged.
As of September 9, Jamaica recorded 74,007 active cases of COVID-19. Westmoreland had 4,518, with 154 confirmed deaths.
