Westmoreland three killed within 30 minutes in bloody new year start

CORNWALL MOUNTAIN, Westmoreland – The new year got off to a bloody start in this western parish, with the killing of three people in two incidents within a 30-minute time frame.

The three men have been identified as 29-year-old Damar Martin and 22-year-old Tajay Stewart. Both unemployed men are from this community.

The other is 28-year-old Derrick Sterling of Retreat, Negril, also in the parish, who was also shot by an unknown number of gangsters.

The police said that in the first incident, Sterling was driving his black motorcycle with a pillion on board when they were approached by two men also driving a motorcycle around 1:30 am. The pillion of the second motorcycle fired at Sterling before escaping.

The police were summoned, following by a processing of the crime scene, and then the body was removed to the morgue.

In the second incident, the police said that around 2:00 on New Year's morning, the men were about to leave a property when explosions were heard.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both men were seen with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Norman Thompson, otherwise called Gregg, said he woke up this morning to the devastating news of the Cornwall Mountain killings.

“Mi wake up and deh a mi yard deh cook and a do what mi a do and just come out yah suh seh mi a guh buy at a corner shop, seh mi a guh come buy a cigarette. When mi come, mi a hail up everybody and mi notice say dem sad. So, mi say how uno look so like sumady dead and mi si everybody start laugh and seh it it look like Gregg nuh hear bout the who man dead last night down the road. So, far a dat mi hear. Everybody a mourn and nuh waan talk,” stated Thompson.

The Jamaica Observer spoke with Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Moreland Wilson while he attended a back-to-school treat, who expressed sadness over the killings in the parish. He expressed hope that the parish will get more focus in crime prevention this year.

“We have now somewhat become the epicentre for violent crimes. So, I am looking forward to new initiatives to be taken by the police. I know they are working, but as we can all see there is room for improvement and more needs to be done to ensure that we can at least deter some of these heinous acts that have been taking place across the parish,” stated Wilson.

The first-time MP said he was willing to welcome any initiatives suggested by the Ministry of National Security and the police, to include the re-imposition of a state of public emergency that came to an abrupt end in November because of a lack of support from the Opposition People's National Party.

Wilson, who also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, said there was a need to look at how people accused of committing crimes are charged.