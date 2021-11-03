Westmoreland youths ready to 'YELL'

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — In an effort to identify and hone the skills of youth leaders, the Social Development Commission in Westmoreland has rolled out an initiative, the Young Educated Leaders, Lead (YELL) training programme.

Conceptualised this year and launched in October, YELL seeks to equip people in the parish between the ages of 16 and 25 with the skills needed to become local and regional leaders and play their part in community development.

Field Supervisor Kerean Stephenson-James said the initiative was designed when it became apparent that there were not enough young people to lead future community groups.

“YELL came about when we realised that most of the group participants were over the age of 60 and there were no young persons to take over the mantle because we did not have a lot of young people participating in the governance process,” Stephenson-James explained.

She said YELL provides an opportunity for youngsters to take part in various activities — such as an upcoming debating competition— and access a range of training opportunities. Many of these offerings are online in an effort to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We provide training in leadership, team-building activities, we also teach them about the roles and responsibilities of the executive body, parliamentary procedures, and about local governance reform,” Stephenson-James added.

They have been reaching even more participants than initially thought possible. Their initial target was 40, but only a few weeks after the launch 35 youngsters had already signed up.

Micaela Smith, an upper sixth-former and current head girl of Mannings High School is thankful that she has been able to benefit from the initiative.

“It has been amazing. You don't really get the opportunity often to partake in this type of programme that provides the information that it does and prepares youth to be community leaders, so I'm grateful to be a part of it,” said Smith.

Despite being active in many leadership roles at her school over the years, Smith is relishing the opportunity to learn more and develop her skills as a leader.

“To me, leadership is a skill, so it is something that can be taught,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“I just want to learn as much as I can. I want to learn more about being a community leader and a great leader in general. Learning can only make you better as a person, in my opinion. So this is a chance for me to become a better person,” added Smith.