‘We’ve made it through’: Humberto leaves damage but no deaths in Bermuda

Hurricane

Humberto left a trail of damage in the British Atlantic island of Bermuda but

there were no immediate reports of death.

“We’ve made it through, and everyone is safe. That’s what is most important,” Premier David Burt is quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

The category 3 storm, which impacted the island Wednesday night (Sept 18), reportedly knocked out power on the island as it toppled trees and ripped off rooftops.

Schools and government offices were expected to remain closed. Security Minister Wayne Caines asked people to stay off roads while emergency crews clear them and remove power lines damaged by the hurricane.

He said Thursday that 28,000 customers on the island of 70,000 people remained without power.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto would still kick up high surf in Bermuda and along the U.S. East Coast.