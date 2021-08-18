What are your views on the recent stand-off between the Maroons and police?

Steve Morris, Health inspector Westmoreland

“I believe that the Maroons should have the right to be an autonomous society in Jamaica. This will ensure the preservation of our culture for generations to come. Even though they may look like ordinary Jamaicans, the fact that they continue to live on communal lands and are selfgoverned [means] they remain distinctive as a people. We should continue to treat them as a sovereign State within Jamaica.”

“The chief is saying that the JCF has no right to come onto their property because they have their own government. It cannot be so! Even though they may have their own laws, they are not living in another country; they are living in Jamaica and must obey the Jamaican laws. So, if we are to accept that they are above Jamaican laws we're also saying that if one of the Maroon residents should go out and commit murder they cannot be charged for murder? Or if they have an illegal firearm they cannot be arrested for illegal possession of firearm? That cannot be right. It is fine if they want to abide by their own laws but they need to understand that they also must abide by Jamaican laws.”

Khadine Pitter, Hotel receptionist Trelawny

“I believe that the Maroon State no longer exists. You cannot tell the difference between them and us Jamaicans. They need to start adhering to Jamaican laws and stop trying to be their own Government. We are one Jamaica, anything illegal in Jamaica is illegal on Maroon land.”

Dian Bowers, Social studies teacher Maroon Town, St James

“This issue about the standoff between the JCF and the chief of the Maroons is rather preposterous. The Cockpit Country is a historic and sovereign place where the Maroons have dwelled for years. The State should place some form of respect on its sacredness and desist from interfering with land that our foreparents fought so hard for.”

“Any discussions on the rights of the Maroons should be with the leadership of the country. This should also involve the Maroons themselves and have legal representation from both parties.”