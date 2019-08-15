What could PM Holness buy with his J$161M?Thursday, August 15, 2019
|
Just a week ago, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his family released their combined statutory declarations, showing that collectively, they had an income of J$15,569,477.41, assets totalling J$161,254,055.89 and total liabilities of J$22,218,182.61.
Now, while Holness isn’t Jamaica’s richest man by any long stretch, he is still easily capable of purchasing many products that would be outside the affordability reach of the ‘average Joe/Jane’.
As your source for everything trendy in Jamaica, BUZZ presents 10 things Prime Minister Andrew Holness could possibly buy with his JMD$161 million in assets, if he wanted to:
Leon Bailey’s ‘supped-up’, customised Mercedes-Benz Brabus coupe
Price: $120 million (est.)
Sports cars Holness could buy: 1
Full-flight tuition at the University of the West Indies
Average cost: $1.07 million (for a course in Political Leadership)
Amount Holness could cover the tuition for: 150 budding politicians
KFC’s Big Deal combo
Price for combo: $795
Amount Holness could buy: 202,515 meals
Desert Clarks
Average cost: $17,500
Holness could splurge and get: 9,200 pairs
Studio home through the National Housing Trust (NHT)
Average cost for a house: $3.2 million
Holness could possibly ‘buy’: 50 homes
Luxury apartments at 20 South
Average cost: $46 million (for a 2-bedroom condo)
Condos Holness could buy: 3.5
Business suits
Average cost for full suit: $30,000
Holness could realistically afford: 5,366
Samsung Note 10+
Average cost: $240,000
Possible number of handsets: 670
Boys’ uniforms (Khaki)
Average cost: $2,880 (full suit)
Quantity Holness could purchase: 55,902
Reggae Sumfest’s ‘Ultra-Luxe’ 2019 tickets
Average cost: $77,000
Holness could afford: 2,090 tickets
Tell us, what other items could Prime Minister Holness realistically afford?
Sound off in the BUZZ comments section!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy