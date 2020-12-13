What happens in Vegas: Man taken into custody after climbing onto airplane wing

What happens in Vegas: Man taken into custody after climbing onto airplane wingSunday, December 13, 2020
|
A man was taken into custody after he
climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane at the Las Vegas airport
Saturday, an airport spokesman said.
The flight from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for take-off from McCarran International Airport when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials took the man into custody, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.
Video shot by a passenger showed the man sitting and walking on the wing. He then removed his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737’s winglet, the upturned end of the plane’s wing. As police officers approach the man, he slid down the winglet and fell to the tarmac below.
He was taken into custody and brought to a medical facility.
The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident, the statement from Alaska Airlines said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy