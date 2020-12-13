What happens in Vegas: Man taken into custody after climbing onto airplane wing

A man was taken into custody after he

climbed onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines plane at the Las Vegas airport

Saturday, an airport spokesman said.

The flight from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for take-off from McCarran International Airport when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and airport officials took the man into custody, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

Video shot by a passenger showed the man sitting and walking on the wing. He then removed his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737’s winglet, the upturned end of the plane’s wing. As police officers approach the man, he slid down the winglet and fell to the tarmac below.

He was taken into custody and brought to a medical facility.

The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident, the statement from Alaska Airlines said.