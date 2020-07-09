What?!!! Japan parks ban screaming on roller coasters

So if you cannot maintain a very calm composure, then its best you avoid getting on any roller coaster in amusement parks in Japan. The country has banned screaming on roller coasters due to concerns that screaming could project droplets that contain coronavirus, telling park-goers to “Scream inside your heart”

Amusement parks began reopening in May in Japan, and mask-wearing in the country and its amusement parks is voluntary.

To support the message, two executives of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park filmed themselves riding the park’s main attraction, Fujiyama, in total silence, ending the video with a note saying, “Please scream inside your heart”