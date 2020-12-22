What??? Passengers open door of a moving plane and slide out with dog

What??? Passengers open door of a moving plane and slide out with dogTuesday, December 22, 2020
2020 has proven itself to be the year where all kinds of crazy things can happen. So BUZZ Fam, two passengers onboard a Delta flight thought it would be a good idea to open a cabin door and activate the slide to exit the plane while it was taxiing to a runway.
The incident occurred at New Yorkâ€™s LaGuardia Airport on Monday morning, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told CNN.
They reportedly also took a service dog with them. After they exited the plane, the aircraft returned to the gate and deplaned customers normally.,
The Federal Aviation Administration said the two passengers who opened the emergency exit door and slid out have been arrested by law enforcement.
