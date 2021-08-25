What the full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine means

What the full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine meansWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
IT means Pfizer's shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccines in the US were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency use authorisation, which allows the agency to speed the availability of medical products during public health emergencies.
Under the process, the FDA waived some of its normal data requirements and procedures to make the COVID-19 vaccines available months earlier than would have been possible under normal circumstances.
Pfizer's vaccine — along with those from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — still underwent testing in tens of thousands of people to establish safety and effectiveness against COVID-19. But the FDA initially required the companies to submit about only two months of safety monitoring data on study participants, the period when side effects are most likely to occur.
For full approval, the FDA required six months of follow-up data. FDA inspectors also visited the plants where the vaccines are made and reviewed each step of the production process for extra assurance that the shots are made under safe, sterile conditions.
Because vaccines are typically given to otherwise healthy individuals, they are generally subject to more regulatory scrutiny than other medical products, including prescription drugs. Full approval means the Pfizer vaccine now carries the FDA's strongest endorsement of safety and effectiveness.
Public health experts hope the change will convince more unvaccinated people to get the shot and spur more employers to require vaccinations.
Moderna has also applied for full approval, and Johnson & Johnson has said it hopes to apply later in the year.
Pfizer's shot still is available for 12-to 15-year-olds under emergency use authorisation. The full approval also doesn't apply to boosters. The agency will decide separately whether an extra shot is necessary for healthy people.
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy