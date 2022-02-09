What travel advisories, alerts mean

Q: There are several messages about safety, COVID, and crime on the embassy webpage. What is the difference between a travel advisory and an alert?

A: Travel advisories are issued by the State Department for every country in the world and provide general advice and descriptions of conditions that can affect the safety of US citizens. The State Department reviews and updates travel advisories on a regular basis.

US embassies and consulates issue alerts to inform US citizens of specific safety and security concerns in a country, such as demonstrations, sudden changes in crime trends, and weather events.

Q: I recently heard that the travel advisory for Jamaica has changed. How do you determine the overall level for a country?

A: The State Department issues a travel advisory for each country of the world and uses a standard format to help US citizens readily find and use important information about countries where they might travel. Advisories provide four standard levels of advice, from level 1 to level 4, along with additional details about risks and the actions US citizens can take to better ensure their safety. The State Department indicates levels for health conditions and crime separately.

Travel advisories consider many factors, such as crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, health, natural disaster/weather, and current events. The State Department also considers steps the US government has taken to protect US government employees and their families, along with information gathered from host country crime statistics and other sources. Travel advisories for countries at a Level 1 Exercise Normal Precautions or Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution are reviewed and updated as needed at least once a year, while advisories for countries with a Level 3 Reconsider Travel or a Level 4 Do Not Travel are reviewed at least every six months.

Q: How can I find out about changes to the travel advisory for Jamaica?

A: The State Department posts updates to travel advisories and alerts using the Travel.State.Gov website and sends them directly to US citizens who opt to receive updates by enrollment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program ( STEP.state.gov). We encourage all US citizens who are travelling or residing abroad to enrol in STEP to ensure that they receive the latest US government safety and security information about their destination. Some travel advisory updates may be sent out via social media platforms. Please feel free to follow us on Twitter ( @travelgov) and Facebook ( facebook.com/travelgov) for travel advisory messaging.

Q: I see that the travel advisory for Jamaica is currently a Level 4 - Do Not Travel due to COVID-19. Does that mean my US citizen relatives are restricted from traveling to Jamaica?

A: The US Government does not restrict US citizens from travel to Jamaica. In general, there are very few restrictions in place for US citizen travel abroad. A level four travel advisory informs US travellers of the department's recommendation against travel to a particular country due to concerns for traveller safety and security. It is a fulfilment of the department's obligation to keep US citizens abreast of conditions abroad for travel purposes. With some exceptions, US citizens are free to travel to countries with level 4 travel advisories; however, we urge them to read the department's information on high-risk travel and follow the guidance on how to prepare. We remind all US citizen travellers to check with their destination about specific entry and exit requirements well in advance, especially in relation to COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements.

You can find more information about American citizen services on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov/, and more information on the travel advisory and alerts for Jamaica and other countries at https://travel.state.gov/destination. Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.