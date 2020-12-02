What?! waitress gets $2K tip but restaurant refuses to give her a cent

A Texas waitress was looking forward to having a merry Christmas when a customer tipped her $2000, but alas, it was not to be.

According to news station KVUE, the waitress, Emily Bauer was scheduled for a busy Sunday shift at Red Hook Seafood and Bar in San Antonio.

While working all the tables, she kept apologizing to a man seated in her section for “being slow.”

“He was just like, ‘I understand.’ He also mentioned he owned restaurants, so he knew how hard it was to be a server,” Bauer said.

“He was like, ‘Just cancel everything. Cancel everything and give me the ticket.’ So, I said okay. I gave him the ticket.”

Bauer said she didn’t notice until he left that he had given her a $2,000 tip and wrote a note that said, “Merry Christmas! Keep working hard!”

She was blown over by his kindness.

“I was like, wait. I just opened it and started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God! My kids! I’m going to spend it all on my kids,’” said Bauer, who has two sons, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’ve never had a Christmas where I’ve been able to like splurge on them.’”

Disappointment

But the restaurant owner quickly dampened her excitement when she was told that they do not process tips larger than $500. And according to the KVUE report, it did not make it clear why.

Bauer said the customer received word that she won’t get the tip and called the restaurant to express his disappointment. But when she asked to speak to the manager to tell him thanks, the manager told her his information wasn’t taken down.

So she went on Facebook, and shared the message, hoping that it’ll reach the customer.

“Even though I can’t receive it, thank you. Thank you for having such a big heart,” she said.