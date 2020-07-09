What would you do with a $218 million salary?

It’s pays to be a banker, literally.

The top five executives at Sagicor Financial Corporation received US$24.3 million in compensation last year.

For those of us who have problems doing the conversion, that’s J$3.4 billion over the course of A. Single. Year!

The bulk of that went to the Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Dodridge Miller, who received US$14.97 million in compensation from the financial institution.

Chris Zacca, the president of Sagicor Group Jamaica, was the fourth-best compensated person on the list with a mere US$1,554,695 million, or J$217.5 million. I mean, that’s an ‘okay’ amount, if you’re into making money and that kinda thing.

His basic compensation, which includes housing and motor vehicle benefits, is US$542,450, according to the Group’s management information circular which was made available to investors on May 1.

His compensation would have been further boosted by share-based awards, which reflects the value of the Group’s shares as at December 27, 2019, option-based awards, and annual incentives.

For those of you currently re-evaluating life and wondering where we went wrong, we absolutely cannot help. Not only are we on the same train, we didn’t even book the good seats.