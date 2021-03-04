WhatsApp adds voice and video calls to desktop app version

Do you have WhatsApp on your desktop or laptop? Well, here’s some good news! Now you can make voice and video calls using the desktop version of the app.

The social media platform said its decision to add calling features to desktop is in response to the “significant increase” it has seen in people making calls on the platform in the wake of the pandemic.

The messaging platform said one-to-one calls would be encrypted on desktop as they are in the mobile app.

The Facebook-owned company said the update will give people more options for how they could communicate with colleagues, friends, and family.

“Answering on a bigger screen makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas or free up your hands to move around a room while talking,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on the update.

“To make desktop calling more useful, we made sure it works seamlessly for both portrait and landscape orientation, appears in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen, and is set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows.”