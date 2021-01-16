WhatsApp delays upgrade after privacy concerns

WhatsApp delays upgrade after privacy concernsSaturday, January 16, 2021
So BUZZ fam, WhatsApp has delayed its plans to share your data with Facebook. This comes after it received major backlash and saw millions of its users moving to rival platforms.
According to WhatsApp, there was a lot of confusion about what data it will actually share.
So now it will roll out the new policy upgrade on May 15th instead of February. Presumably to have more time to clear any confusion.
“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Friday announcing the delay.
In the blog post, WhatsApp emphasised that its platform features end-to-end encryption. This means neither it nor Facebook can see users’ private messages. It also doesn’t keep logs of who users are calling or messaging. WhatsApp said it can’t see a person’s shared location and that it doesn’t share a user’s contacts with Facebook.
“The update does not change WhatsApp’s data-sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week, adding that the company remains “deeply committed to protecting people’s privacy.”
