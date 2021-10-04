WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook currently down for users worldwide

Three of the worldâ€™s most popular apps have gone offline.

The major outage which is affecting WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook began at around 10:30 a.m. CST.

All three apps have simply stopped working.

Following the development, Many Jamaican users took to Twitter to fume about their inability to communicate with loved ones.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, have also stopped working.

Facebook and WhatsApp, through the use of Twitter, have acknowledged the outage.