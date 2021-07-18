WhatsApp users may soon be able to send messages without phone

Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, says they will be beta testing a new feature allowing users to access desktop features even when their phones are inactive.

The WhatsApp boss promises a safe and secured experience with “end-to-end encryption”.

“Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for @WhatsApp. Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn’t active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption,” Cathcart announced via Twitter.

This new capability will supposedly benefit users who primarily utilise the platform via desktop and web services. Cathcart also suggests the possibility of making the app compatible with more devices in the future.

Cathcart said, “The option to join the beta will show up in your ‘Linked devices’ screen in the near future.”

2021 has not been the tech giant’s finest year. However, it has proven the perseverance of mega tech companies after rising above the protests in response to Apple’s exposure to WhatsApp’s data collection.

Not to mention it’s blind-siding its 2 billion users with a drastic change of terms, sparking the criticism and suspicion of users all over the world.