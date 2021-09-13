WhatsApp working on feature to allow voice transcription

Does it annoy you when someone consistently sends you voice notes via WhatsApp instead of texting? Well, pretty soon, you’ll be able to do something about that.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will provide written transcriptions of incoming voice messages.

According to WABetaInfo that posted screenshots of the alleged Transcribe feature, it is optional and users have to give permission for the app to access their phone’s speech recognition software.

And after accepting the feature, users open a new ‘Transcript’ section and can jump to various timestamps to read the associated message:

When a message is transcribed for the first time, it’s been saved in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t have to be transcribed again.

However, the outlet pointed out that the feature is ‘under development’ on WhatsApp for iOS, and says there is no word on when or if it’ll come to Android.