Where is my father?

PORUS, Manchester — The disappearance of 75-year-old Norman Carter is perplexing his son, Howard.

According to the 43-year-old Carter, he was told that his father was in business with a man who claimed to work at a poultry farm and whom the senior citizen had paid thousands of dollars for zinc.

However, the younger Carter said the man who had business with his father had told the police that he's a computer technician, does not work at a poultry farm, and had actually refunded the 75-year-old his money.

The son, who said he has been having sleepless nights and experiencing rapid weight loss, told the Jamaica Observer from his verandah in the Clark's Town community yesterday that his ordeal began on March 9 — the day he last saw his dad.

“Couple weeks ago, before his disappearance, he told me that [a guy] owes him some money… My dad never took the time out to explain what was transpiring,” the worried son said.

“March 9 I was here sitting down and I saw him leave out and he said he is going on the road. Almost an hour later he came back, went into the house then came out. I asked him, 'Where you going again?' He said he was going back down the road,” Carter said.

“I said to him, 'I thought you went out to do what you had to do, and you were coming to cool out now.' He said 'no', he is going back down the road, he just came back for some papers.

“I went to Clarendon the same day to do some business and in the evening when I came home, I was there looking until it was getting dark. I saw the goats coming in and then I start say, 'Well, that mean the old man is on his way then', because normally the goats, they come in front and then he would come after,” the younger Carter related.

He started asking questions of people who may have seen his father with no success.

Next morning he called a friend of his father who told him to visit the community of Redbury where the elder Carter “usually visits an old man”.

The younger Carter said he did as instructed and went to see the “old man” who turned out to be the father of the man who was said to have been doing business with the missing man.

“I start to question him about a phone call [in relation to my dad]”, Carter told the Observer.

“Him seh, 'Yu see my son and your father, the two a dem inna some money transaction over some zinc to work on a house same place in this district'.

“Him say my father pay the money how long and because him a look and nuh see nuh zinc a come or nutten, him come around here and started to get boisterous. After him go weh him never see him until March 9,” Carter said the old man told him.

According to Carter, he learnt that there was a discussion between his father and the man's son, who allegedly said he worked at a poultry farm and that the elder Carter could get zinc “at a reasonable price” from a fowl coop that was going to be demolished to provide space for a new highway.

He further alleged that his father paid $35,000 and he believes that on the day he went missing he had taken a large amount of cash with him.

“What I gathered is, he came back for over $140,000, because when I searched his room I didn't see any money, only his bank book,” Carter said.

On Monday, head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told the Observer that there is an active investigation into the senior citizen's disappearance.

When the Observer contacted the investigating officer assigned to Porus Police Station he declined to comment.

The younger Carter, however, is not happy with the pace of the police investigation.

“The police say it is still under investigation… They are slow. First of all, the youth live inna 'bush corner', you hear say the youth round there and you a drive go round there — is near the station! You just put on plain clothes and see if you can [apprehend] him,” he argued.

The son also claimed the man who his father was said to be doing business with had identified himself as a computer technician and has not worked at a poultry farm.

“When the youth came by the station, he showed an ID and said he doesn't work at any fowl farm. He is a computer technician and he works at May Pen. He said he gave back my dad the money from around the yard and the two of them walked out on the main road,” the younger Carter said before giving the Observer an idea of his father's personality.

“Him alright enuh. Sometimes him a little bit grouchy, but mi used to that over the years, because I have been around him since 1977 and to tell you the truth, mi miss him right now and I would like this to be resolved. I'm hoping that he is alive, but if he is not, I would like to find something, so we can bury him,” said Carter.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Norman Carter is being asked to contact the Porus police at 876-904-1577, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.