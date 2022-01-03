Whew! We made it through – PM in New Year's Day message

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the country was breathing a sigh of relief that “we made it through one of the most challenging years, globally, nationally, and personally, in our lifetimes”.

In his New Year's Day message, Holness said that Jamaica, like the rest of the world, had tried to protect its population from the deadly novel coronavirus through measures such as curfews, lockdowns, mask-wearing, and vaccination.

But those very measures which had kept us safe had also “disrupted our social routines, disrupted supply chains, disrupted livelihoods, and imposed on our freedoms”.

He acknowledged that globally, supply chain disruptions had caused inflation to rise and locally that had been reflected in price increases, particularly of food. Governments have had to increase public debt in order to increase spending on social protection to cushion the fallout in employment and household income.

But, in Jamaica's case, “because of prudent management, we built up fiscal buffers and we were able to reallocate resources within our budget to deliver a record of over $100 billion of social protection and recovery support without increasing borrowing”.

“I understand that for some listening this may not seem like a big deal, however, in the past, shocks such as a storm or commodity price shocks, as we experienced in the 1970's and 80's, or a global financial recession, as we experienced in 2009, would have precipitated major economic crises with long recovery periods.

“As the IMF [International Monetary Fund] observed in its recent Concluding Statement on Jamaica, 'unlike in the past—the pandemic-related shock was not followed by a fiscal, financial, or balance of payments crisis'. This is a solid testament to the maturing of our economic management, the deepening of our institutions and how far we have progressed in our quest for economic independence. This solid fiscal platform underpins the strong recovery that we are already seeing.”

He added that the challenges and threats to that strong recovery would continue in 2022. “As we speak, we are already seeing signs of a fourth wave of infections and increased hospitalisations in Jamaica. Notwithstanding the diligent preparations that the Government has been making in beds and oxygen in anticipation of a fourth wave, our health system can easily be overwhelmed by a surge in infections.

“I believe it is widely understood that the country, you, and your family cannot afford another round of lockdowns. And, indeed, it would be an even greater travesty if our children, having already lost over a year, were denied conventional schooling for longer.

The prime minister noted that this year Jamaica would celebrate 60 years of Independence and it was time to start the process of redefining Jamaica as a Republic.

“It is also a time when we should critically reflect on our performance as a nation, assess our strengths and weaknesses, rekindle our dreams and aspirations, ignite passion and zeal to realise our true destiny as a people.

“We must resolve to ensure that the republic we will create, will substantively improve the well-being and secure the freedom and prosperity of every citizen.

He said that in our 60th year, Jamaicans must confront the steady and persistent decline in national productivity over the last few decades, which is further compounded by an increase in productivity in competing countries within our region.

“This is not merely an economic issue, it is wrapped up in a general decline, in our work ethic, in our civility to each other, in our ability to reason and communicate in standard form, and our ability to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.

Much had been said about crime and, in particular, homicides, Holness said, arguing that all serious crimes, except homicides, had trended down by eight per cent this year.

Said the prime minister: “85 per cent of all homicides in Jamaica are committed using an illegal firearm, meaning a gun that was brought into the country illegally, never registered in the national firearm database, and the owner was never put through a process to determine whether they are fit and proper. Legal firearms do not pose a criminal threat.

“It is the proliferation of illegal guns which must be addressed with new legislation to create the highest possible consequence and deterrence for acquisition, dealing, possession, or use of an illegal firearm.

“Early this year we will bring a new Firearms Bill to Parliament that will make it clear that the harshest consequences will flow from the possession of illegal guns.

But he concluded: “We will prevail.

“As we bid 2021 goodbye, we welcome the opportunities a new year presents, cognisant of the challenges, but filled with a spirit of hope, optimism, and determination. Though we have been slowed by the pandemic, we have not been derailed, Jamaica is still on track.

“Hardships there are, but the land is green and the sun shineth. I wish for all Jamaicans a happy, healthy, safe, and prosperous 2022.”