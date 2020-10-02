White man seeks forgiveness for attacking black family’s home

A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a black suburban Detroit family is seeking forgiveness. The family had placed a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window.

Twenty-four-year-old Michael Frederick made the plea after he was given a moment to speak about his bond amount when he appeared in court. He was appearing by video in Warren District Court for arraignment on charges including ethnic intimidation.

Frederick told judge Michael Chupa that he wanted Eddie and Candace Hall to forgive him, though he didn’t specify what he did to make him seek their forgiveness.

“I’m extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it’s not like me,” Frederick said. “I acted way out of character. This wasn’t about the color of anyone’s skin.”

On September 7, shots were fired at the Halls’ home in Warren. Two days later, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through their front window. Outside, they discovered the swastika and found that someone had written “terrorist Black Lives Matter,” “not welcome” and a phrase containing an expletive on their pickup truck.

However, the judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Frederick for each count and set his bond at $200,000. Frederick requested a court-appointed lawyer.