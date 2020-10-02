White man seeks forgiveness for attacking black family’s home

White man seeks forgiveness for attacking black family’s homeFriday, October 02, 2020
|
A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a black suburban Detroit family is seeking forgiveness. The family had placed a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window.
Twenty-four-year-old Michael Frederick made the plea after he was given a moment to speak about his bond amount when he appeared in court. He was appearing by video in Warren District Court for arraignment on charges including ethnic intimidation.
Frederick told judge Michael Chupa that he wanted Eddie and Candace Hall to forgive him, though he didn’t specify what he did to make him seek their forgiveness.
“I’m extremely regretful of what I did. I can say it’s not like me,” Frederick said. “I acted way out of character. This wasn’t about the color of anyone’s skin.”
On September 7, shots were fired at the Halls’ home in Warren. Two days later, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through their front window. Outside, they discovered the swastika and found that someone had written “terrorist Black Lives Matter,” “not welcome” and a phrase containing an expletive on their pickup truck.
However, the judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Frederick for each count and set his bond at $200,000. Frederick requested a court-appointed lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy