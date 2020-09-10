White professor who lied that she was black, resigns

White professor who lied that she was black, resignsThursday, September 10, 2020
|
Jessica Krug, a white associate professor at George State University has resigned after lying that she was black.
Krug worked focused on Africa and the African diaspora. She admitted in a blog post last week that she was in fact a “white Jewish” woman from Kansas City.
A tweet from the university confirmed her resignation.
In her blog post, Krug said she “built my life on a violent anti-black lie.” And described her behaviour as “the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.”
