White professor who lied that she was black, resigns

Jessica Krug, a white associate professor at George State University has resigned after lying that she was black.

Krug worked focused on Africa and the African diaspora. She admitted in a blog post last week that she was in fact a “white Jewish” woman from Kansas City.

A tweet from the university confirmed her resignation.

Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.— GW University (@GWtweets) September 9, 2020

In her blog post, Krug said she “built my life on a violent anti-black lie.” And described her behaviour as “the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures.”