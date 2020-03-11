WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic

WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemicWednesday, March 11, 2020
The World Health Organisation has officially declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, following the most recent disclosure on the virusâ€™ global reach.
The WHO has reported that there are over 118,000 cases in 114 countries resulting in over 4000 deaths.
Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom, stated in a press conference that, â€œDescribing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHOâ€™s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus.
â€œIt doesnâ€™t change what WHO is doing, and it doesnâ€™t change what countries should do.â€
According to WHO a pandemic is used to describe a disease that has spread â€œover a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.â€
Jamaica recorded its first case of coronavirus yesterday (March 10), bringing the total to 14 infected persons in the Caribbean.
