Who gon’ check me? J’can fined 100K for illegal party

Who gon’ check me? J’can fined 100K for illegal partySunday, February 21, 2021
|
A man in St Mary, Jamaica was fined over J$100,000 for disobeying a warning to end an illegal party when he appeared in the parish court on Tuesday (February 16).
Maurice Lawrence of Gibbs Hill was fined for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
Police report that about 7:00 pm on January 2, a team of officers on patrol warned Lawrence after observing an illegal party being held, with approximately twenty people in attendance.
The officers later returned at about 11:25 pm to find the session in full swing with over one hundred patrons in attendance.
The sound system equipment was seized and Lawrence subsequently arrested and fined $100,000 for breaching the DRMA and $10 ,000 for breaching the Noise Abatement act.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy