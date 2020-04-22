WHO says there’s no indication COVID-19 was created in a lab

WHO says there’s no indication COVID-19 was created in a labWednesday, April 22, 2020
|
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that current evidence points to the novel coronavirus originating in bats in China late last year.
WHO said the virus was likely not made in a lab or elsewhere.
“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said at a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.
“It is probable, likely that the virus is of animal origin,” Chaib said.
She added that it is not clear how the virus was transmitted from animals to humans, but said there was “certainly” an intermediate animal host for the virus.
President Trump announced last week that his administration is trying to determine the origins of coronavirus. Reports emerged earlier in the week that US officials were investigating the unverified theory that the coronavirus began in a Chinese laboratory.
The virus has killed well over 100,000 people worldwide and infected more than 2 million people.
