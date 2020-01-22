WHO to host emergency meeting on coronavirus in Switzerland

The World Health Organization (WHO) is to host a meeting on Wednesday (Jan 22) to discuss the coronavirus that has killed at least 6 people and sickened hundreds of others in central China.

The WHO will convene a panel of experts in Geneva, Switzerland, to decide whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak an international emergency.

The meeting comes less than a day after the U.S. confirmed its first case of the virus.

The emergency designation is not to be taken lightly as the international health agency has only applied the emergency designation five times since the rules were implemented.

Some countries have already began to screen people travelling from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is believed to have started.