WHO warns of massive run on hospitals

WHO warns of massive run on hospitalsFriday, March 20, 2020
|
The World
Health Organization (WHO) is warning that the massive influx of patients
requiring medical attention for COVID-19 can overwhelm hospitals’ capacity to
provide care for all who need it.
According to the WHO, sharp increases in critical illnesses have already exhausted both biomedical supplies and personnel in some countries. For this reason, hospitals are being urged to develop surge plans and to ensure that health personnel have the personal protective equipment and training they need to prevent infection.
“Health personnel are the first line of defense against this pandemic. We must protect them so they can take care of all of us,” explained Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Carissa F. Etienne.
There is currently no specific treatment for COVID-19. In severe cases, timely supportive therapy is key and includes oxygen, hydration and fever and pain relief.
PAHO experts are working with ministries of health in the Americas to prepare their countries’ health services to handle increased patient flows and to strengthen infection prevention and control.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy