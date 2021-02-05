Whoa! Jamaica records 263 COVID-19 cases in a day

Whoa! Jamaica records 263 COVID-19 cases in a dayFriday, February 05, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 263 coronavirus cases and
two related deaths in the past day.
The figure pushes the islandâ€™s total to 16,513 while deaths now stand at 357.
The new cases include 114 males and 149 females ranging from one day to 87 years old.
The deceased are both male, the first a 78-year-old from St Mary while the other is a 71-year-old from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.
There were no additional recoveries reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Additionally, there are 119 hospitalised cases with 21 considered moderately ill and 10 are critical.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy