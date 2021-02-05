Whoa! Jamaica records 263 COVID-19 cases in a day

Jamaica recorded 263 coronavirus cases and

two related deaths in the past day.

The figure pushes the islandâ€™s total to 16,513 while deaths now stand at 357.

The new cases include 114 males and 149 females ranging from one day to 87 years old.

The deceased are both male, the first a 78-year-old from St Mary while the other is a 71-year-old from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

There were no additional recoveries reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Additionally, there are 119 hospitalised cases with 21 considered moderately ill and 10 are critical.