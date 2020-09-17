Whoa! Reports of smoke emissions in volcanic area in Dominica

Dominica’s Office of Disaster Risk Management said it has received reports of smoke emissions being observed in the Soufriere area, South of Dominica on Wednesday (September 16) afternoon.

Coordinator at the ODM, Fitzroy Pascal says this report is being investigated and the public will be updated.

“The ODM is in contact with the Seismic Research Center, UWI Trinidad, who is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on Dominica,” he said.

“It advised the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

However, Chairman of the Soufriere Village Council, Weefers Jules told Dominica Vibes, that there is no cause for alarm. ‘We spoke to ODM, myself and the Pal Rep [Hon. Denise Charles] and they informed us there’s no cause for alarm,” he said.

“Soufriere right now is normal,” he added. “Earlier on persons made mention of some rumbling and then they saw smoke coming from the area which is the volcanic area, Soufriere hot springs area. I just want to tell persons to stay calm, do not panic, the worst thing to do is to panic it doesn’t help right now,” he said.

He said persons began reporting hearing rumbling and seeing smoke emissions in the area between 5:30 and 6:00 PM.